Exercise 10. Turn from Active into Passive. 1. Columbus discovered America. 2. We keep money in a safe. 3. A bee stung her. 4. They speak Italian in Italy. 5. They hav e taken his aunt to hospital. 6. The boys dama...

Exercise 10. Turn from Active into Passive. 1. Columbus discovered America. 2. We keep money in a safe. 3. A bee stung her. 4. They speak Italian in Italy. 5. They hav e taken his aunt to hospital. 6. The boys damaged the television. 7. Da Vinci painted the Mona Lisa. 8. He invited 30 people to his party. 9. They grow bananas in Africa.

1. Columbus discovered America. America was discovered by Columbus. 2. We keep money in a safe. Our money is kept in a safe. 3. A bee stung her. She was strung by a bee. 4. They speak Italian in Italy. Italian is spoken in Italy. 5. They have taken his aunt to hospital. His aunt has been taken to hospital by them. 6. The boys damaged the television. The television was damaged by the boys. 7. Da Vinci painted the Mona Lisa. The Mona Lisa was painted by Da Vinci. 8. He invited 30 people to his party. 30 people were invited by him to his party. 9. They grow bananas in Africa. Bananas is grown in Africa.