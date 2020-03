Form antonyms of these words and write what they mean in Russian. Dis-: to like, to trust, honest, comfort, interested, harmony, to place. Non-: fiction, payment, smoker, e uropean, metal, political. Un-: to do, afraid, changeable, clean, comfortable, cooked, happy, important, interesting, loved, lucky, married, pleasant, real, to pack. Im-: moral, perfect. Ir-: responsible, regular.