I. Прочитайте и переведите предложения, определите время и залог сказуемого. 1. The foundations for human culture developed in prehistoric times. 2. This thing was created b y people long ago. 3. The culture is bei...

I. Прочитайте и переведите предложения, определите время и залог сказуемого. 1. The foundations for human culture developed in prehistoric times. 2. This thing was created b y people long ago. 3. The culture is being protected against the invaders. 4. Culture influences the behavior of people. 5. The scientists are learning the habits of animals. 6. By 3500 B.C. cities had appeared. 7. This machine has just been invented by the group of scientists. 8. This term is used by social scientists for a people’s whole way of life. 9. We’ll deal with persons of different cultures. 10. Then people had to plant crops and rear animals for food. II. Выберите соответствующую неличную форму глагола и определите ее функцию в предложении. 1. … ministers is the President`s function. (a) to appoint, b) to approve, c) to be appointed, d) to be approved) 2. … the people of this country, you should study their customs and traditions. (a) to prepare, b) to understand, c) to be understood, d) to be prepared) 3. They want … that book to him. (a) to be presented, b) present, c) to present, d) to have been presented) 4. One can`t describe the surface of the country … lakes and rivers. (a) with mentioning, b) on mentioning, c) without mentioning, d) in mentioning) 5. The UK succeeds … one of the important commercial centers in the world. (a) remaining, b) on remaining, c) in remaining, d) remaining in) 6. Highland Britain is worth ... (a) of seeing, b) in seeing, c) seeing, d) on seeing) 7. The tops of the mountains are … with snow. (a) covering, b) having covered, c) covered, d) having been covered) 8. The channels are … by rapids are long. (a) cutting, b) cut, c) having cut, d) connected) 9. The place for the capital was … aside by the federal government. (a) set, b) having set, c) setting, d) having been set) 10. He has not … to get the information. (a) managed, b) being managed, c) managing, d) having been managed)