II. Поставьте предложения в отрицательную и вопросительную форму. 1. The father has already cleaned his car. 2. The train has just arrived. 3. She will have finished her r eport by tomorrow morning. 4. The firm had made good profit by the end of the year. 5. Our salaries have increased twice since last year.

1. The father has already cleaned his car. Has the father already cleaned his car? The father hasn`t already cleaned his car. 2. The train has just arrived. Has the train just arrived? The train hasn`t just arrived. 3. She will have finished her report by tomorrow morning. Will she have finished her report by tomorrow morning? She won`t have finished her report by tomorrow morning. 4. The firm had made good profit by the end of the year. Had the firm made good profit by the end of the year? The firm hadn`t made good profit by the end of the year. 5. Our salaries have increased twice since last year. Have our salaries increased twice since last year? Our salaries haven`t increased twice since last year.