Insert the correct words into the gaps modifying the words in brackets. 1. We offer the discount to all our … customers. (loyalty) 2. The customer was not … with the discoun t we offered him. (satisfy) 3. The … dat...

Insert the correct words into the gaps modifying the words in brackets. 1. We offer the discount to all our … customers. (loyalty) 2. The customer was not … with the discoun t we offered him. (satisfy) 3. The … date is two weeks after the date a customer places an order. (deliver) 4. Our service is both fast and … .(rely) 5. We’re sure that the new product … our customers’ needs. (meeting) 6. We received three … from customers yesterday. (complain) Помогите