Разное

Match the items in column A those in column B then say which action happened first. Tracy served dinner.. After the film had ended.... She had read the book several times .. when they arrived at the theatre.. Paula had already finished tidying her room... ... Colin left the cinema. ....after all her guests had arrived. ..the play had already started. ...by the times her mother came home from work. ... before she understood it.

Автор: Гость