Match the items in column A those in column B then say which action happened first. Tracy served dinner.. After the film had ended.... She had read the book several times .. when they arrived at the theatre.. Paula had already finished tidying her room... ... Colin left the cinema. ....after all her guests had arrived. ..the play had already started. ...by the times her mother came home from work. ... before she understood it.
Tracy served dinner......after all her guests had arrived. After the film had ended.... ... Colin left the cinema. She had read the book several times.. ... before she understood it. when they arrived at the theatre....the play had already started. Paula had already finished tidying her room.....by the times her mother came home from work.
