Monday, 10 October Our second class was English and it (1) ... great. We (2) ... to the song “Old MacDonalds had a farm” and then we all (3) ... it. After that we (4) ... the game “Guess the Noise”. We (5) ... a l...

Monday, 10 October Our second class was English and it (1) ... great. We (2) ... to the song “Old MacDonalds had a farm” and then we all (3) ... it. After that we (4) ... the game “Guess the Noise”. We (5) ... a lot of fun when our headmaster Mr Loveday (6) ... into the classroom. He (7) ... to play with us and (8) ... a very realistic elephant noise. While he (9) ... that noise all the pupils (10) ... . They (11) ... for at least fi ve minutes, I think. Mr Loveday is always so serious but he (12) ... so funny during the game. be listen sing, have have, walk begin, make make laugh, laugh be