My name is Ihor. My friends say I am a computer …, but I am not very … … English. I found your … on the Internet. I go to school in Kyiv. I love it, but I love Lviv more. M y granddad lives there. It is the … tow...

My name is Ihor. My friends say I am a computer …, but I am not very … … English. I found your … on the Internet. I go to school in Kyiv. I love it, but I love Lviv more. M y granddad lives there. It is the … town in the world. It has got beautiful old houses. Have you got any Ukrainian …? You can write to me in … . Hope 2 hear from u, Ihor Вставить пропушенные слова