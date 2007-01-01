Put the verbs in brackets into the correct tense from. We (1) ... (to offer) family rafting trips since 1969. And we (2) ... (to know) that you and your family members (3)... (to put) many hopes into your vacations. You (4) ... (to expect) to have the time of your lives. You also (5) ... (to want) to be relaxed enough. On our Family Friendly vacations you can feel (6) ... (to be) united and dependent, adventurous and easy-going while (7)... (to spend) your time together. We also (8)... (to know) that you dream of (9)... (to fill) your family vacation album with meaningful and joyful memories. It could be playing frisbee or volleyball on one of the huge sandy beaches along the Lower Salmon River after a refreshing swim or perhaps rafting on the exciting Main Salmon Rapids before soaking in a natural hot spring. It could also be a lazy breakfast on the Rogue River; or seeing a family of moose as they drink from Wyoming’s Snake River. These are the kinds of lifelong memories your family (10) ... (to carry) away after this family adventure vacation. Only they (11)... (to be) even better, because they (12) ... (to be) yours.