Put the verbs in the gaps in the Present Simple, the Present Continuous or in the Simpl Past.A: Last summer we 1) .................. (go) to Disneuland.B: 2) ................. ... (you/have) a good time?A: It 3) ..................... (be) fantastic! The children 4) .......................... (love) it! We 5) .................... (not/want) to leave!B: What 6)....................... (you/do) there?A: We 7) ................... (stay) in a very nice hotel and we 8) ................. (see) all our favourite cartoon characters! We also 9) .................... (enjoy) some amazing rides!B: 10) ...................... (you/plan) anything for this summeramp;A: Well, I 11) ....................... (not/think) so. My husband 12) ........................ (work) overtime this year and I 13) .......................... (have) a part-time job.