Put the words in the correct order to make sentences. 1.in/we/ridden/Egypt/have/camels. 2.finished/she/homework/has not/her/yet. 3.never/i/San Francisco/have/visited. 4. they/travelled/have/to/ever/Pompeii? 5.has/t...

Put the words in the correct order to make sentences. 1.in/we/ridden/Egypt/have/camels. 2.finished/she/homework/has not/her/yet. 3.never/i/San Francisco/have/visited. 4. they/travelled/have/to/ever/Pompeii? 5.has/three/seen/she/The Twilight Saga/times.
Ответ(ы):
Ответил Гость:
1. We have ridden camels in Egypt. 2. She has not finished her homework yet. 3. I have never visited San Francisco. 4. Have they ever travelled to Pompeii? 5. She has seen the Twilight Saga three times.