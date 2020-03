Task 4 Use the infinitive in the correct form. 1. I am glad (to do) all the homework yesterday 2. She hoped (to help) her friends 3. He expected (to help) by the teacher 4. Th ey are supposed (to work) at the problem ...

Разное

Task 4 Use the infinitive in the correct form. 1. I am glad (to do) all the homework yesterday 2. She hoped (to help) her friends 3. He expected (to help) by the teacher 4. Th ey are supposed (to work) at the problem for the last two months 5. He began writing books not because he wanted (to earn) a living He wanted (to read) and not (to forget) 6. I consider myself lucky (to be) to that famous exhibition (to see) so many wonderful paintings.

