Task III. Make up questions: 1. Yes, they are. They are students. 2. No, I can not. I can not fly. 3. No, we do not. We do not read. 4. Yes, I am. I am a pupil. 5. Yes, he does. He draws well. 6. No, she has not. She has not got a pig. 7. No, they must not. They must not run. Task IV. Make up negative sentences: 1. He can read. 2. She is sad. 3. I am a pupil. 4. They are students. 5. We have got a cat. 6. She has got an envelope. 7. Oleg runs well. 8. They go home. 9. I must sleep. 10. You may go.