Terry:.... . How are you ? Sylvia : ..... . And how are you ? Terry : ...... . Where were you at the end of december? What did you do ? Sylvia : .... . And what about yo u ? Did you celebrate only Christmas or did you...
Terry:.... . How are you ? Sylvia : ..... . And how are you ? Terry : ...... . Where were you at the end of december? What did you do ? Sylvia : .... . And what about yo u ? Did you celebrate only Christmas or did you celebrate the New Year too ? Did you enjoy it ? Terry : ....
Ответ(ы):
Ответил Гость:
Hi. Fine. Ok. I celebrated Christmas and New Year in Finland. Yes, I did. But i celebrated it at home with my family