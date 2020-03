The children____ dancing My dog____ barking I ______ eiding a horse diego____ writing a test the boys_____playing soccer anita___ washing the dishes my mother __ __ sweepoing the floor read andcomplete use was...

The children____ dancing My dog____ barking I ______ eiding a horse diego____ writing a test the boys_____playing soccer anita___ washing the dishes my mother __ __ sweepoing the floor read andcomplete use was o were

