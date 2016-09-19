The climate of the country is strongly continental.It is cold in winter and hot in summer.Rain usually falls in spring and autumn. Snow falls in all areas but not at the same time.Winter temperatures are very differe...

The climate of the country is strongly continental.It is cold in winter and hot in summer.Rain usually falls in spring and autumn. Snow falls in all areas but not at the same time.Winter temperatures are very different in Shymkent and Pavlodar.The nothern regions have long and hard winters and short summers.In the south snow falls as a rule in November of December. Sudden cold winds and snowfalls in winter often cause troubles for people .In spring green glass and flowers of different colors cover flat, lands, hills and mountains. The advantageous geographical location of Kazakhstan influences the development of tourism. The Great Silk Way was the main trade route in the ancient times. Cities such as Turkestan, Taraz and Otrar are located along this ancient route and attract many tourists nowadays. There are many places of interest in Astana and Almaty. Прошууу очень нужно!! переведите:-(