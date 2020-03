Think of what you can say to a British teenager about your class and your school. You can use these ideas: 1you and your classmates; if you are good friends, what you like to do together 2what your school building is like;what you have in your school 3what subjects you do at school; which of them you like and why 4what your typical day at school is like 5 whether you like your school and what makes you like or dislike it