Use the present simple affirmative. 1. I ________ (go) shopping with my brother. 2. We sometimes ________ (use) a dictionary in class. 3. My friends ________ (study) Ita lian at their school. 4. School ________ (finish) at three oclock. 5.You ________ (live) near me. 6. He ________(like) rap music. 7. She ________ (do) her homework before dinner. 8. We ________ (play) tennis in school on Wednesday afternoon. 9. I ________ (watch) TV in the evening. 10. My mother ________ (teach) art.