A better way to keep your money secure and productive is to invest it. An investment is anything you spend money on with the intention of making more money. Investments take many forms, from real estate and rare book collection...

Английский язык

A better way to keep your money secure and productive is to invest it. An investment is anything you spend money on with the intention of making more money. Investments take many forms, from real estate and rare book collections to buying stocks and bonds. In order to choose the best investment for you have to evaluate your personal investment goals. Some investors, armed with loads of cash and confidence, are eager to take risks in hopes of realizing big gains. Some seek a way to shelter their savings from being eroded by inflation. And others want their money to earn a steady income. But all investors seek ways to make their capital as profitable as possible. It is important to note that the many rules and regulations governing market activity do not mean that any investment is risk-free. But with accurate information and the help of a securities industry professional, your chances of making your money grow are as good as anything. 5ВОПРОСОВ К ТЕКСТУ РАЗНЫХ ПЛИЗ))))))))

Автор: Гость