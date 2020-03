A: How was your weekend, Erna? B: a) It lasted two days. б) I really loved it. в) I went there by train. г) It was boring ---- A: ??) Where were the Rio Summer Olympic Games? б) What did you think of the Rio Summer Ol...

Английский язык

A: How was your weekend, Erna? B: a) It lasted two days. б) I really loved it. в) I went there by train. г) It was boring ---- A: ??) Where were the Rio Summer Olympic Games? б) What did you think of the Rio Summer Olympic Games? в) When were the Rio Summer Olympic Games? г) Did you watch the Rio Summer Olympic Games? B: They took place in August.

Автор: Гость