Альтернативные вопросы 1. I was right,________? 2.They look like real flowers,________? 3.There is light in the windows,_________? 4.sue has no plans for the weekend,______? 5. It's not raining any more,___? 6.He understoo...

Английский язык

Альтернативные вопросы 1. I was right,________? 2.They look like real flowers,________? 3.There is light in the windows,_________? 4.sue has no plans for the weekend,______? 5. It's not raining any more,___? 6.He understood nothing from the letter,? 7 everybody I'd waiting outside,? 8.mark can hardly breathe,? Помогите ,пожалуйста!!!! Я буду ооочень благодарна .

Автор: Гость