Англ.яз , переделайте в косвенные вопросы 1 How were hieroglyphs written on the high rocks ? 2 Why did people build Arkaim ? 3 Which comes first the material universe or information ? 4 What comes first an egg or a chick...

Англ.яз , переделайте в косвенные вопросы 1 How were hieroglyphs written on the high rocks ? 2 Why did people build Arkaim ? 3 Which comes first the material universe or information ? 4 What comes first an egg or a chicken ? 5 what is the universe made of ? 6 who wrote hieroglyphs on the rocks in austrelia? 7 why do black holes in the universe smallow information? 8 how long can be human life span?
1.My friend asked me how hieroglyphs had been written on the high rock 2my friend asked me why people had build arkaim 3.my friend asked me which the material universe or information came first 4.My friend asked me what an egg or a chicken came first 5.my friend asked me what the universe was made of 6.my friend asked me who had written hieroglyphs on the rocks in Australia 7.My friend asked me who did black holes swallow information 8.my friend asked me how long human can be life span
