Answer the following questions: 1.Is it hard or easy to study at the Medical Institute? 2.Was it warm or cold yesterday? 3.Will it be possible for you to perform operations next year or in five years? 4.Is it time to finish or to begin our English lesson?
.Это трудно или легко учиться в медицинский институт? 2.Вчера было тепло или холодно? 3.Это будет возможно для вас, чтобы выполнять операции в следующем году или через пять лет? 4.Это время, чтобы закончить или начать наш урок английского языка
