At seven a.m Alec is in the park.Alec r_____in the park.His dog,Spot,r_____with the boy. Alec and Spot j_____ and p_____in the park together. In the afternoon Alec is at school.He r_____English and Russian books.He s______ En...

Английский язык
At seven a.m Alec is in the park.Alec r_____in the park.His dog,Spot,r_____with the boy. Alec and Spot j_____ and p_____in the park together. In the afternoon Alec is at school.He r_____English and Russian books.He s______ English too.He can speak English but not very well. In the evening Alec p______with his toys or m____his friends.They s_____ or r______ their bikes.Alec h____his mother too.They like to c_____together. нужно вставить в текст эти глаголы в нужной форме __________________________________________________________________ meet, read, run, cook, jump, speak, play, help, swim, ride, run, play. __________________________________________________________________
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
1) runs 2) runs 3) jump and play 4) reeds 5) speaks 6) plays 7) meets 8) swim or ride 9) helps 10) cook
