Ballet dancers achieve the necessary result after many years of hard training.Задайте 10 вопросов к предложению,пожал??йста.
Ballet dancers achieve the necessary result after many years of hard training. 1) Ballet dancers achieve the necessary result after many years of hard training, don't they? 2) Do ballet dancers achieve the necessary result after many years of hard training? 3) Don't ballet dancers achieve the necessary result after many years of hard training? 4) Who achieves the necessary result after many years of hard training? 5) Do ballet dancers achieve the necessary result after many years or many months of hard training? 6) Do ballet dancers or clog dancers achieve the necessary result after many years of hard training? 7) Why do ballet dancers achieve the necessary result after many years of hard training? 8) How often do ballet dancers achieve the necessary result after many years of hard training? 9) Under what conditions do ballet dancers achieve the necessary result? 10) In what countries do ballet dancers achieve the necessary result after many years of hard training?
