Choose an antonym to the word possible. А) mispossible Б) inpossible В) unpossible Г) impossible 12. What is the best suitable word to fill in the gap? People must ________ nature. А) continue Б) protect В) breathe Г) hid...

Английский язык

Choose an antonym to the word possible. А) mispossible Б) inpossible В) unpossible Г) impossible 12. What is the best suitable word to fill in the gap? People must ________ nature. А) continue Б) protect В) breathe Г) hide 13. Fill in the gap: My car is _____ the cafe and the hotel. А) along Б) between В) across Г) among 14. Complete the proverb: The early bird catches the _____. А) rise Б) worm В) sky Г) food PART IV. CULTURE AND VALUES 15. What holiday is described in the text? There are many legends about this day, for example, some say that on this day one person rid Ireland of snakes. This holiday is a religious day. Many people attend church services. Others, even across the globe, celebrate Irish culture with parades and parties. Green is the color of the day although, originally, it was blue. A symbol of this holiday is the shamrock, a type of three-leafed clover. It is said that one person used the shamrock to demonstrate the Christian Trinity (Father, Son and Holy Ghost) to the people of Ireland. Some of the more traditional foods eaten on this holiday include soda bread, cabbage, corned beef, Irish stew, colcannon potatoes, green beer and pots-o-gold (a chocolate dessert). А) Halloween Б) Easter В) St. Patrick’s Day Г) St. Andrew's Day

