Choose and read aloud the world that go with the sounds:first [i:],then [e],and [u:]. eat,Africa,bread,tooth,Great Britain,sweet,parents,bed,school,we,dress,breakfast,hide-and-seek,sport,get,play,usually,let,leapfrog,juice, me...

Английский язык

Choose and read aloud the world that go with the sounds:first [i:],then [e],and [u:]. eat,Africa,bread,tooth,Great Britain,sweet,parents,bed,school,we,dress,breakfast,hide-and-seek,sport,get,play,usually,let,leapfrog,juice, men,meat,ate,soup,bird,seven,too,tea,said,could,eleven,put,clean,went,two,very,ice cream,twelve,many,read,drank,every,blue,evening,yes,street,help,chess,teeth,then,teacher,red,please,yesterday,these,ten.

