Choose the appropriate words to complete the sentences. In two sentences both words are possible. 1) I bought the (latest/last) copy of today’s paper. There were no more in the kiosk. 2) His (last/latest) words before he died ...

Английский язык

Choose the appropriate words to complete the sentences. In two sentences both words are possible. 1) I bought the (latest/last) copy of today’s paper. There were no more in the kiosk. 2) His (last/latest) words before he died were: “The rest is silence.” 3) My uncle is the (oldest/eldest) member of my family. 4) Do you know that Mr West’s (older/elder) daughter is an actress? 5) What is the (last/latest) day of the week? 6) What do you think about his (last/latest) play? Does John himself like it? 7) The school building is (older/elder) than all the other buildings in this street. 8) What is the (last/latest) news2? 9) I haven’t read Kitty's (last/latest) play, but I know what she is working on now. 10) My friend’s (elder/older) brother is not in Russia now. Помогите,пожалуйста,очень надо:3

Автор: Гость