Choose the correct item 1.Take off your shoes going into the kitchen; Mum has just DUSTED/MOPPED the floor. 2.Jenny would like a house with a CROWDED/SPACIOUS study where she can put her big desk and her two big bookcase. ...

Английский язык

Choose the correct item 1.Take off your shoes going into the kitchen; Mum has just DUSTED/MOPPED the floor. 2.Jenny would like a house with a CROWDED/SPACIOUS study where she can put her big desk and her two big bookcase. 3.Of all the HOUSEWORK/HOUSEHOLD chores,doing the dishes is the one Jenny hates most. 4. David was tired of the noise and pollution of the big city,so he decided to move to a small,ISOLATED/INDUSTRIAL town in the countryside. 5. Astronauts who work on the international Space Station use a(n)AIRLESS/VACUUM hose to watch with. Нужно выбрать правильное слово.

Автор: Гость