Английский язык

Choose the right word: home or house. 1) Do you live in a ... or a flat? 2) Is he ... yet? 3) He went into the ... and closed the door. 4) A young lady came out of the ... and walked along the street. 5) Nelly is on her way ... . 6) (At) what time do you leave the ... in the morning? 7) I got ... at 5.30 and started to cook at once. 8) We returned ... rather late that night.

