Что вставить? yet, already, never, ever, recently, lately. 1. He has ... been to the National Museum. 2. Have you had a holiday ...? 3. Have they ... eaten thenew cafe? 4. I haven't heard from my cousin ... . 5. Hav...

Английский язык

Что вставить? yet, already, never, ever, recently, lately. 1. He has ... been to the National Museum. 2. Have you had a holiday ...? 3. Have they ... eaten thenew cafe? 4. I haven't heard from my cousin ... . 5. Have they called you ...? No, they haven't called me .... .

