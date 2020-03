Circle the correct words I washed / WAS WASHING my hair when the programme STARTED / was starting 1. [Did you watch / Were you watching] the foorball match when i [arrived / was arriving] last night? 2. We [had / were having...

Английский язык

Circle the correct words I washed / WAS WASHING my hair when the programme STARTED / was starting 1. [Did you watch / Were you watching] the foorball match when i [arrived / was arriving] last night? 2. We [had / were having] dinner when you [called / were calling] me 3. [Did you sleep / Wew you sleeping] when i rang you? No, i [played / was playing] the guitar. 4. We [met / were meeting] his brother while we [waited / were waiting] in the queue

