Английский язык

Compare people ,animals and objects. Example:Sue`s desk isn`t very big.Ann`s desk is ... . Sue`s desk isn`t very big.Ann`s desk is bigger. 1) Nelly`s brother is clever but his sister is ... . 2)a tortoise is slow. It is...than a dog 3) my dolls are not very nice. You dolls are ... 4)the potatoes are not wery good . Buy some .... potatoes. 5)that woman isn't wery beautiful. My sister is ... 6)the big brown monkey is not very funny. The small grey monkey is... 7)Pete is very bad pupil.but Hans is even...

