Complete the dialogues according to the model. Example: A. Will you be at home this evening? (watch TV) B. Yes, I will. I’ll be watching TV. A. Will Jane be at home this evening? (work late at the office) B. No, she won’t....

1 Will Tom be at home this evening? Yes, he wll. He'll be reading a book. 2 Will Mr. and Mrs. Harris paint their kitchen tomorrow? No, they won't. They will be painting their bathroom. 3.Will you go to the swimming pool tomorrow? Yes, I'll will. I'll be swimmig there at 12 o'clock. 4 Will Sheila go to the swimming pool with us tomorrow? No, she won't. She'll be doing her laundry tomorrow. 5 Will you and your family go to ice skate on Sunday? Yes, we will. My family and I will be skating on Sunday. 6 Will Sally go to the country-side tomorrow? No, she won't. She will be cleaning her flat. 7 Will Mr. and Mrs. Grant do the shopping on Sunday? Yes, they will. They'll be doing the shopping on Sunday. 8 Will Donald translate a newspaper article in the evening? No, he won't. He will be repairing his car. 9 Will you go shopping after dinner? No, I won't. I will be visiting my friend in the hospital.