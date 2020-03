Complete the past continuous forms in the following. 1. I (read) a book when be came in/ 2. The sun (shine) when I wentb out. 3. He (sit) in the hoyse when the house fell down/ 4. When you came in I (write) a letter. 5 I c...

Английский язык

Complete the past continuous forms in the following. 1. I (read) a book when be came in/ 2. The sun (shine) when I wentb out. 3. He (sit) in the hoyse when the house fell down/ 4. When you came in I (write) a letter. 5 I came in while he (talk) on the phone. 6. It (rain) this morning when I got up. 7. He (work) all day yesterday. 8. They( live) in Prance when the war began.

