Complete the sentence with some, any, a, much or many. 1. Is there__petrol in the car? 2. How__tomatoes do i need to buy? 3. How__milk is there in the fridge? 4. The shop doesn`t have__AA batteries. 5. There are__eggs, bu...
Английский язык
Complete the sentence with some, any, a, much or many. 1. Is there__petrol in the car? 2. How__tomatoes do i need to buy? 3. How__milk is there in the fridge? 4. The shop doesn`t have__AA batteries. 5. There are__eggs, but there isn`t__sugar.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. Is there much (any) petrol in the car? 2. How many tomatoes do I need to buy? 3. How much milk is there in the fridge? 4. The shop doesn`t have any AA batteries. 5. There are some(many) eggs, but there isn`t any (much) sugar.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Алгебра
Математика
Арасы 650 км екі жерден бір-біріне қарсы екі поезд шықты. Егер екеуі бір уақытта оры??дарынан қозғалса, 10 сағаттан кейін кездесер еді. Ал егер екі...
Русский язык
Объясните постановку знаков препинания в предложениях (то, что нужно, отмечено ци??рами): Но страх, наверное, не совсем еще выпарился огнем лак ...
Математика