Complete the sentence with verb in the box. ( can, was(x4), wasn't, were, weren't, could, couldn't) 1. Our teacher ... at school last week because she ... ill. 2. My cousin ... a very clevere child. He ... write computer prog...

Английский язык
Complete the sentence with verb in the box. ( can, was(x4), wasn't, were, weren't, could, couldn't) 1. Our teacher ... at school last week because she ... ill. 2. My cousin ... a very clevere child. He ... write computer programs when he was eight. 3. You ... buy batteries at the hardware shop. 4. 'Where ... you last night? You ... at home. I phoned you, but there ... no answer.' 5. 'I ... get into my flat because I lost my keys. I ... at a friend's house.'
1. Wasn't ... Was 2. Was...could 3. Can 4. Were...weren't ..was 5. Couldn't ... Was
