Complete the sentences. 1) People (say/tell), “East or west, home is best.” 2) Mother often (says/tells) me and my sister about her work. 3) If you want, I can (say/tell) you a new fable. 4) My brother (said/told) he wanted a ...

Английский язык
Complete the sentences. 1) People (say/tell), “East or west, home is best.” 2) Mother often (says/tells) me and my sister about her work. 3) If you want, I can (say/tell) you a new fable. 4) My brother (said/told) he wanted a new bike. 5) I (said/told) my friends about my birthday party. 6) The teacher (said/told) the class to open the books.
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1.say 2.tells 3.tell 4.said 5.told 6.said
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Алгебра
Икс скобка икс минус 2 скобка равно 0
Ответить
Русский язык
Сочинение по картине А.К.Саврасов.Грачи прилетели
Ответить
Русский язык
Упр128 помогите пожалуйста. Прочитай скороговорку. ВЫПИШИ СЛОВОСОЧЕТАНИЕ <<глаг+сущ. В дательном п... ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА
Ответить
Математика
Набор мелков стоит 24 р, а тетрадь 8 рублей. На сколько рублей набор мелков дороже одной тетради?
Ответить
Русский язык
Помогите ответить на вопрос:Можно ли назвать подсказку взаимопомощью?
Ответить