Английский язык

Complete the sentences. 1) People (say/tell), “East or west, home is best.” 2) Mother often (says/tells) me and my sister about her work. 3) If you want, I can (say/tell) you a new fable. 4) My brother (said/told) he wanted a new bike. 5) I (said/told) my friends about my birthday party. 6) The teacher (said/told) the class to open the books.

