Complete the sentences. Model : The symbol of Leland is the shamrock. 1 the symbol of Scotland is the _______. 2.The symbol of England is the________. 3.The symbol of Wales is the ______. сделайте пожалуйста пожалуйста

Английский язык

Complete the sentences. Model : The symbol of Leland is the shamrock. 1 the symbol of Scotland is the _______. 2.The symbol of England is the________. 3.The symbol of Wales is the ______. сделайте пожалуйста пожалуйста

Автор: Гость