Complete the sentences. Model : The symbol of Leland is the shamrock. 1 the symbol of Scotland is the _______. 2.The symbol of England is the________. 3.The symbol of Wales is the ______. сделайте пожалуйста пожалуйста
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
1 thistle 2 red rose 3 daffodil
