Complete the sentences. Use the comparative or superlative form of the adjectives. 1. Tom is (tall) ___ than Sam. 2. He’s got (big) __ nose in the family. 3. Who’s (good) __ singer in the world? 4. Is Sally (funny) _ than A...

Английский язык

Complete the sentences. Use the comparative or superlative form of the adjectives. 1. Tom is (tall) ___ than Sam. 2. He’s got (big) __ nose in the family. 3. Who’s (good) __ singer in the world? 4. Is Sally (funny) _ than Adam? 5. That’s bike is (expensive) _ ___in the shop. II. Choose the correct form of will or going to. 1. We need some biscuits. I (go) _ to the supermarket. 2. When do you think our next exam (be) _? 3. Look at those black clouds. It (rain) _________ this afternoon. 4. I (meet) ___ Sally at 3 o’clock on Sunday. 5. I don’t think England (win) __________ the next World Cup. III. Complete the sentences. Use the past continuous. 1. He (not read) ___ a book. 2. My sister (eat) __ sandwiches. 3. I (not watch) __ a video in the bedroom. 4. Dad (write) a letter and we (talk) __ with our friends. 5. They (sleep) ___ on the sofa. IV. Complete the sentences. Use the words in the box. sportsprogramme chat show quiz show comedy documentary music programme 1. Our uncle appeared on a _______ and won $25 000. 2. We saw an interesting _____ about the rainforest in Brazil. 3. Pop PopPop is my favourite _____ . 4. Dad was watching football _______ . 5. The film was a _______, but the jokes weren’t very funny. 6. Did you watch Steve Jordan’s ____ last night. He was talking to Madonna. V. Circle the odd one out in these word groups. 1. rap opera stage jazz __ 2. documentary comedy quiz show stage ___ 3. cheerful bad-tampered polite generous __ 4. soloist opera conductor audience _____ 5. decade hour millennium century ______ VI. Change the words into numbers. 1. nine hundred and twenty-six 2. five thousand and seventy-one 3. twenty nine billion _ 4. eight million, two hundred thousand __ 5. twenty-four thousand. one hundred and three .

