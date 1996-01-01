Complete the sentences .Use the correct form of the verb. 1.A few years ago Mary ......(not be) allowed to go out during the week .Now she can,but she ........(have to ) be home by midnight 2.I ........(never travel) to Ameri...
Английский язык
Complete the sentences .Use the correct form of the verb. 1.A few years ago Mary ......(not be) allowed to go out during the week .Now she can,but she ........(have to ) be home by midnight 2.I ........(never travel) to America .I am sure I....(go) next year 3.I .................(not see)that film last year ,but I ........(see) it tomorrow at the festival. 4.Peter ..............(live) here for years .He ..............(arrive) in 1996 5.She ..................(steal )1000 from the office and she ..............(arrest)by the police the next day. Помогите плиз
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. A few years ago Mary (was not ) allowed to go out during the week. Now she can, but she (has to ) be home by midnight 2. I (have never travelled) to America. I am sure I (will go) next year 3. I did (not see) that film last year, but I (saw) it tomorrow at the festival. 4. Peter has (lived) here for years. He (arrived) in 1996. 5. She (stole/had stolen) 1000 from the office and she was (arrested) by the police the next day.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык