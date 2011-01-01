. Complete the sentences with a suitable word. a If you get a better job in the same company, you're ........................ b A job that only takes part of the week is a ................................job. c People who em...

Английский язык
. Complete the sentences with a suitable word. a If you get a better job in the same company, you're ........................ b A job that only takes part of the week is a ................................job. c People who employ you are called .................................................. d The money you get in a year is your................................................ e If you have a job, you are ................................................................ f Shell is one of the largest oil ....................................... in the world.
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
А you will have a lot of money/  happy B good C employer  D persent  E happy F company
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Физика
Два проводника:один R1-сопротивлением 5 Ом, а другой R-неизвестного сопротивления-с??единены так,кк показано на схеме(последовательно).Чему равна с...
Ответить
Обществознание
Написать! Школьная форма в учреждениях за и против По 3 Аргумента!!!
Ответить
Русский язык
Слово в которых количество звуков равна каличество букв в каждом слове 3 слога.
Ответить
Математика
Запиши частное в виде обыкновенной дроби в виде десятичной. а) -2:1; б)-21:(-6); в)9:(-3); г)-26:8; д)-80:20; е)-15:(-2)
Ответить
Информатика
Пользовотель работал с каталогом C:\ 2011 \избронное \видео. он поднялсч на два уровня вверх
Ответить