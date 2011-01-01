. Complete the sentences with a suitable word. a If you get a better job in the same company, you're ........................ b A job that only takes part of the week is a ................................job. c People who em...

Английский язык

. Complete the sentences with a suitable word. a If you get a better job in the same company, you're ........................ b A job that only takes part of the week is a ................................job. c People who employ you are called .................................................. d The money you get in a year is your................................................ e If you have a job, you are ................................................................ f Shell is one of the largest oil ....................................... in the world.

