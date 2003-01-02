Complete the sentences with in, on, at or –. 1. They started the meeting at 10am. 2. Francis went to Geneva on July. 3. I’m flying to Bucharest in this afternoon. 4. Did you go to the gym at last night? 5. He can see you o...

Английский язык

Complete the sentences with in, on, at or –. 1. They started the meeting at 10am. 2. Francis went to Geneva on July. 3. I’m flying to Bucharest in this afternoon. 4. Did you go to the gym at last night? 5. He can see you on Thursday afternoon. 6. Give me the report in the morning. 7. I went to the cinema at the weekend. 8. Is Gerard free on Tuesday, 16th May? 9. They finished the building in the summer. 10. Mark started his job on Monday 2nd January 2003. проверьте in, on, at or –.

