Complete the sentences with the new words in their appropriate forms . 1)I`m coming out with my hands up - don`t ... ! 2) His bad behaviour bro ught ... on the whole school . 3) It`s ... to tell someone that you don`t like th...

Английский язык

Complete the sentences with the new words in their appropriate forms . 1)I`m coming out with my hands up - don`t ... ! 2) His bad behaviour bro ught ... on the whole school . 3) It`s ... to tell someone that you don`t like them . 4) They were called good-for-nothing people and felt ... . 5) The food will ... if you don`t keep it in the fridge . 6) She ... on her new neighbours from behind her window curtains . 7) He didn`t like the ... of other people and preferred to be alone . 8) These children don`t take their father`s ... very seriously . humiliate,instead (of),rude,shame,shoot,society,spoil,spy,threat

