Английский язык

COMPLETE the sentences with the new words. вот слова: NORTH, EAST, SOUTH, WEST,FORESTS, TRIP, RIVER, CASTLE. 1) ... or..., home is best. 2) It is usually cold in winter in the ... of our country and it is warm or hot in the ... in summer. 3) The Volga is a very long... . 4) Last summer we had a wonderful ... to the south. 5) Bears live in ... . 6) An old ... is situated on the mountain.

