COMPLETE the sentences with the new words. вот слова: NORTH, EAST, SOUTH, WEST,FORESTS, TRIP, RIVER, CASTLE. 1) ... or..., home is best. 2) It is usually cold in winter in the ... of our country and it is warm or hot in the ...
Английский язык
COMPLETE the sentences with the new words. вот слова: NORTH, EAST, SOUTH, WEST,FORESTS, TRIP, RIVER, CASTLE. 1) ... or..., home is best. 2) It is usually cold in winter in the ... of our country and it is warm or hot in the ... in summer. 3) The Volga is a very long... . 4) Last summer we had a wonderful ... to the south. 5) Bears live in ... . 6) An old ... is situated on the mountain.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1) East or West home is best. 2) It is usually cold in winter in the North of our country and it is warm or hot in the South in summer. 3) The Volga is a very long river. 4) Last summer we had a wonderful trip to the south. 5) Bears live in forests. 6) An old castle is situated on the mountain.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Математика
Биология
Ццтагтгтгааццаг... Какая последовательность аминокислот кодируется такой после??овательностью нуклеотидов ДНК? И какой станет последовательност...
Математика