Английский язык

Complete the sentences with the words on the right. 1) His was an (importance) speech . So I didn't listen to it. 2) It was a (three) part of the land. There was only grass and wild flowers there. 3) Speak (loud), please . I can't hear you. 4) California is famous for it's (sand) beaches. 5) He knows some (Africa) languages. 6) They decided not to go to the (meet) . 7) I can't understand the (mean) of this word.

