Английский язык
Complete the sentences with the words on the right. 1) His was an (importance) speech . So I didn't listen to it. 2) It was a (three) part of the land. There was only grass and wild flowers there. 3) Speak (loud), please . I can't hear you. 4) California is famous for it's (sand) beaches. 5) He knows some (Africa) languages. 6) They decided not to go to the (meet) . 7) I can't understand the (mean) of this word.
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Дополните предложения словами справа. 1) Его был (важность) речи. Так что я не слушаю его. 2) Это было (три) часть земли. Существовал только трава и дикие цветы там. 3) Говорите (громко), пожалуйста. Я не могу слышать вас. 4) Калифорния славится это (песок) пляжи.  5) Он знает несколько языков (Африка). 6) Они решили не идти на (встречаются). 7) Я не могу понять (среднее значение) этого слова. Вот так?
