Complete the text with suitable verbs. One example (0) hass been done for you. Eg: 0 - lived We (lived) in a cheap hotel Manhattan. I _____ up early and go running in Central Park. I went shopping and saw a beautiful dress, bu...

Английский язык

Complete the text with suitable verbs. One example (0) hass been done for you. Eg: 0 - lived We (lived) in a cheap hotel Manhattan. I _____ up early and go running in Central Park. I went shopping and saw a beautiful dress, but I didn't_____it because i was over $1,000! We ____ a lot of Manhattan, but we didn't go to any art galleries - we just didn't_____time. In the evenings, we went to some great restaurants and ______ some very good Chinese and Thai food.

