Complete the text with the derivatives of the words on the right 1 northwest 2 probable 3 imagine 4 exceptional, picture 5 memory. In Vancouver, Canada , the best place to eat specializing in .... 1 In cooking is ... 2 The well-know restaurant raintree . It is situated in Alberni street . The ... 3 use of local seafood and an ... 4a good wine list together with .... (5) views over the water of Grouse mountain result in making a ... 6 meal
In Vancouver, Canada, the best place to eat specializing in northwestern cooking is probably the well-know restaurant raintree. It is situated in Alberni street. The imaginative use of local seafood and an exceptionally good wine list together with picturesque views over the water of Grouse Mountain result in making a memorable meal.
