Английский язык

Complete these sentences. 1) We speak English every day, yesterday ... too. 2) My aunt comes to see us every weekend, last weekend she ... too. 3) The children swim in the swimming pool every Friday, last Friday ... too. 4) Meg sings for her friends every evening, yesterday evening ... too.

