Complete these sentences with the correct form of come Positive He_____from kazakhstan Negative He______ ______from russia Question Where______he______from? _______he______from england
1. comes 2. doesn`t come 3. does, come 4.Does, come (если это вопрос) Какой это класс? если выше 6-ого, то мой ответ может оказаться неправильным.
